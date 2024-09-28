Tito Puente – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today we feature US percussionist and band leader Tito Puente of Puerto Rican heritage with the TropiJazz All Stars, performing “Five Beat Mambo” at the Manhattan Center in NYC (1998).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.