Tumbao Bravo – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is the Cuban jazz band Tumbao Bravo from Detroit, Michigan, US, with the song “Cumbia del Cura” from the album “Amigos: From Our Hands…” (2006).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

