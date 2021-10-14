Twenty-Five years of the Buena Vista Social Club – Songs of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Jazz FM Voices exclusive interview with Grammy winning producer and label owner of World Circuit Records Nick Gold. Tim Garcia, @musicamacondo, speaks with Nick Gold about this seminal recording, how it came about, the magic of the record and what it means 25 years on. There are also contributions from Professor and Musicologist Lucy Duran and pianist and composer Robert Fonseca.

