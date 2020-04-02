Features Videos 

The Situation Faced by Rare Book Vendors in Old Havana (Video)

By Elio Delgado Valdés

 

HAVANA TIMES – Self-employed, entrepreneurs, small entrepreneurs, non-agricultural cooperatives, have been many names for the incipient private sector in Cuba. The truth is that in practice, the government / Communist Party doesn’t look favorably on this type of non-state work.

Today we refer to sellers of rare and valuable books and objects, who were originally located in the Plaza de Armas in the old town, a privileged place.

Today, after having been moved, they realize that their sales have declined and despite the fact that the taxes have been reduced, their profits were affected, the place is very small. They’ve had to cut their work shifts, and they are not visible to tourists. The vendors are unhappy with the situation but can’t do anything about it.  

 



