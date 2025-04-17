Havana Weather for April 17-23

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Scattered Showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba is currently under the weak influence of migratory high-pressure systems at the surface level, which favors stable weather conditions, while the lower layers of the atmosphere remain low in moisture. The combination of these two factors continues to limit the occurrence of rainfall in Havana.

Over the coming days, mornings will begin with little cloud cover across most of the capital. By late morning, skies will become partly cloudy and cloudier in the afternoon, with scattered showers. Winds will blow from the northeast to the east at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 35% to 60%. High temperatures will be between 29 and 31°C (84 and 88°F), and lows between 19 and 21°C (66 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

