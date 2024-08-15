Havana Weather for August 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Warm afternoons with isolated showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – It is forecasted that the coming days will start with little cloud cover in much of the capital. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy, and in the afternoon, it will be cloudy in the interior and southern areas with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. The winds will be mainly from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. High temperatures will range between 31 and 32ºC (88 and 90 F) and lows between 22 and 23ºC (72 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

Hurricane Ernesto continues to move into the western Atlantic Ocean, moving through the seas adjacent to the southern Bahamas this afternoon, where it has shown better organization according to satellite images. In the last few hours, its minimum central pressure has dropped to 989 hPa; however, it remains with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, so it is still a category one hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with a maximum of five.

At six this evening, the center of Hurricane Ernesto is estimated to be at 21.9 degrees North latitude and 68.4 degrees West longitude, placing it about 290 kilometers east of the Turks and Caicos Islands in the southern Bahamas and about 1,220 kilometers south-southwest of Bermuda. It is moving northwest at 26 kilometers per hour.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Hurricane Ernesto will turn its trajectory toward the north-northwest and north, moving further into the western Atlantic, decreasing its movement speed. On the other hand, it will gain more in organization and intensity, possibly becoming an intense hurricane before affecting Bermuda.

This system does not pose a threat to Cuba, but it is of interest to navigation.

In the rest of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

