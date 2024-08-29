Havana Weather for August 29 to September 4

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with rain and storms…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The past 24 hours were marked by some rainfall in Havana, from the presence of a mid-level trough located over the western region of the country. This situation was further combined with afternoon instability due to strong daytime heating and a humid southeast flow in the lower layers of the troposphere.

Over the next few days, the capital will wake up partially cloudy, with afternoons becoming overcast with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Winds will mainly come from the east to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 85%. Highs will be 31 and 32°C (88 and 90°F) and lows between 23 and 25°C (73 and 77°F). The sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86°F).

In the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

