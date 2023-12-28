Havana Weather for December 27 to January 3

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the weak influence of high-pressure systems, which have generated a very stable atmosphere with variable and weak winds across the national territory. This situation has also resulted in scarce rainfall throughout the country, with very few reports of rain in localities, mainly along the north central coast.

The prevalence of low cloud cover favored nocturnal radiation, leading to a drop in temperatures in areas of western Cuba, where they were lower than the rest of the country.

For the upcoming days in Havana, little change is expected in weather conditions. Mornings will begin with partial cloudiness, becoming cloudy from the early hours in the west, with showers, rain, and thunderstorms, which may be intense in some locations. Winds will mainly be from the north to northeast, at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will be between 22 and 24ºC (72 and 75 F), and the lows between 14 and 18ºC (57 and 64 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A cold front will move through the Yucatan Channel from Thursday night to Friday morning, reaching from central Cuba to the Gulf of Honduras late on Friday. Moderate to strong northeast winds are expected from Saturday night onward, and on Sunday, which may lead to sea penetration in low areas along the Havana Malecón.

