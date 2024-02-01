Havana Weather for February 1-7

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cold Early Mornings and Sparse Rain in the Capital

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba and adjacent seas continue under the influence of migratory high pressures, whose center is located over the Gulf of Mexico, maintaining north winds over the Cuban geographical area, albeit somewhat weak. On the other hand, this system continues to impose a cold air mass, keeping somewhat wintry temperatures in Havana, where minimum temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius (52 to 57 F) were reported.

In the coming days, it will be partially cloudy in the capital during the early morning, occasionally with sparse rain. The winds will be mainly from the north to northeast, with speeds between 20 and 35 kilometers per hour with higher gusts. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. Highs will be between 22 and 27 C (72 and 81 F), and lows between 13 and 19 C (55 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 25 C (77 F).

For the forecast, the probability of rain will remain low until the end of the week, while high pressure dominates. It is expected that moderate to strong winds from the southeast to south, showers, and thunderstorms will develop during Sunday afternoon in Havana, due to the arrival of the next cold front, with strong winds from the west to northwest behind it.

