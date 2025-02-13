Havana Weather for February 13-19, 2025

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days with scattered showers in the afternoon…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, rainfall has been scarce in Havana. The stability in the weather is generated by the persistence of migratory high-pressure systems with a dry and stable air mass that limits rainfall over the country. Showers are generated by the transport of low clouds from maritime areas.

In the coming days, the capital will have little cloud cover in the morning. By the late morning, it will be partly cloudy with scant rain. Winds will mainly blow from the east to southeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range between 60% and 90%. High temperatures will be between 26 and 31°C (79 and 88°F) and lows from 19 to 21°C (66 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

