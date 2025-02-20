Havana Weather for February 20-26

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm with some rain…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under stable weather conditions due to the anticyclonic influence throughout the tropospheric column, as well as low relative humidity. This situation continues to limit rainfal in the capital and in the last twenty-four hours no significant accumulations were reported.

During the next few days it will dawn partly cloudy, becoming cloudy in the afternoon in the western region with the occurrence of showers and rain, which will extend into the evening hours, and will decrease starting on Saturday. Winds will be mainly from the northwest to the north with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity range between 70% and 95%. Highs will be between 24 and 27ºC (75 and 81 F) and lows between 14 and 20ºC (57 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.