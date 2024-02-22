Havana Weather for February 22-28

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cold Early Mornings in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the past early morning hours, the combination of low cloudiness with weak winds inland, under the influence of a mass of cold and dry air, brought quite cold temperatures in areas inland of the capital. Throughout the country, migratory high pressures with a mass of cold and dry air are mainly influencing, also causing north region winds that keep temperatures low throughout the country and rainfall scarce in recent hours.

For the next week, mainly east to northeast winds are forecasted, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 20% to 60%. High temperatures will range between 22 and 28ºC (72 and 82 F), and Lows 13 to 19ºC (55 and 66 F). The sea surface temperature will be 24ºC (75 F).

During the next few days, stable conditions will continue, with a very low probability of rain in Havana except on Saturday, with the arrival of a new frontal system accompanied by some showers, considerable cloudiness in the morning, becoming windy and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

