Havana Weather for February 27 to March 5

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Pleasant temperatures in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Havana is under the influence of high migratory pressures, with their center located over the southeast of the United States, causing weak winds from the north to northeast, as well as a mass of dry and cooler air. This, combined with nighttime radiation processes, has led to slightly cooler early mornings in some inland areas of the capital.

For the coming days, stable conditions will continue with pleasant temperatures. The days will start with little cloud cover, increasing to partly cloudy by late morning, and becoming overcast in some areas in the afternoon, with little rain expected. Winds will mainly come from the north to northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%. High temperatures will be between 26 and 30ºC (79 and 86°F), and lows ranging from 16 to 20ºC (61 and 68°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79°F).

