Havana Weather for February 29 to March 6

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – High pressures continue to influence over the entire Cuban geographical area. The center of this system is located in the North Atlantic, extending its ridge to the southwest, leaving Cuba on the periphery, causing winds in Havana from the east to southeast and rainfall to be scarce. It is expected that stable conditions will persist over the next few days.

We will have little cloudiness in the capital in the early hours, while clouds will increase in the afternoons, with a low probability of rain. Winds will be from northeast to east with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. The high temperatures will be 28 and 29ºC (82 and 84 F) and the lows between 18 and 21ºC (64 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

