Havana Weather for February 6-12

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm and scarce rainfall in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past twenty-four hours, no significant rainfall was recorded in Havana. The stable conditions are caused by the strong influence of high-pressure systems that impose a dry and stable air mass over the entire western region of Cuba.

In the coming days, the mornings will start with few clouds. By the end of the morning, it will become partly cloudy, with little rainfall expected. The winds will be from the northeast to the east, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%. The high temperatures will be at 28 and 29ºC (82 and 84 F) and the lows between 17 and 20ºC (63 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 24ºC (75 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.