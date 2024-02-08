Havana Weather for February 8-14

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Cool days and isolated rains in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – In the last twenty-four hours, numerous rains were recorded in Havana. These precipitations were associated with the presence of a trough between about 5 and 10 kilometers high. On the other hand, the early morning was cold, with minimum temperature values between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius (54 and 59 F). The imposition of a dry and stable air mass of continental origin will maintain cold temperatures in the capital for the next 24 hours.

During the next few days, it will dawn partially cloudy in areas of the north coast with isolated rains, while in inland areas, light cloudiness will predominate. From the afternoon it will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. The winds will be mainly from the northeast to the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour with higher gusts towards areas of the north coast. The relative humidity will have minimum values of 40% and maximum values of 80%. Highs will be between 25 and 29ºC (77 and 84 F) and the lows between 15 and 21ºC (59 and 70 F). The sea surface will be 25ºC (77 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.