Havana Weather for January 30 to February 5

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Isolated showers in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba and adjacent seas remain under the influence of migratory high pressures centered in the northwest Gulf of Mexico region. This system is causing winds across the country predominantly from the northeast to east, which will favor the transport of clouds from the sea towards areas of the north coast of the capital. These clouds, combined with local factors, will generate scattered showers and isolated rain, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Over the next few days, mornings will be mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy by late morning, with scant rain. Winds will be from the east to southeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 100%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 29°C (81 and 84°F), and the lows between 18 and 21°C (64 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

