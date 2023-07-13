Havana Weather for July 13-19

Waiting for a friend. Photo in Havana by Juan Suarez

Another very hot week in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last 24 hours some rains have been reported in Havana, being isolated in the rest of the country. These rains were encouraged by the passage of a tropical wave through the seas to the south of western Cuba, together with the instability generated by local conditions and the heating during the day. Little change in weather conditions is expected in the coming days, with high temperatures and partly cloudy skies predominating.

The winds will be mainly from the east-northeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 80 and 100%. The highs will be between 32 and 34ºC (90 and 93 F) and the lows between 24 and 26ºC (75 and 79 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

An area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda has associated disorganized areas of showers and thunderstorms. This system in the next few days can become a tropical or subtropical cyclone when it continues moving north in a slightly favorable environment.

The gradient between a high-pressure ridge in the Atlantic and lower pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea is reinforced by a tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean imposing a regime of moderate and locally strong easterly trade winds. This tropical wave will move west through Sunday. In the rest of the area of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone development is not expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

