Havana Weather for July 18-24

Waiting for passengers. Photo: Juan Suarez

Hot and Some Afternoon Showers

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The forecast for the coming days is for partly cloudy mornings in the western region of Cuba. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy and overcast in the afternoon with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms, mainly in the interior areas. Winds will be from the northeast to the east at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 50% to 70%. Highs will be between 32 and 33ºC (90 and 91 F) and lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

The North Atlantic subtropical anticyclone extends its ridge westward to the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, continuing to govern the weather conditions over Havana. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a low-pressure center is located in the seas northeast of the Bahamas, from where a trough extends to the eastern part of the country. The presence of this system, combined with afternoon instability typical for this time of year related to daytime heating and local factors, will stimulate precipitation in the interior and southern areas of the capital, primarily during the afternoons.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

