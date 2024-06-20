Havana Weather for June 20-26

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Tropical Storm Alberto remains over the western Gulf of Mexico …

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – An extensive area of low pressure is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, with its central region about 380 kilometers east-southeast of La Pesca in Mexico. It has associated a broad circulation of clouds and storms that cover the entire area of the gulf, the Mexican territory, and the western Caribbean Sea, including western Cuba. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour. The environmental conditions where this system is located are slightly favorable for its development, so it may become a tropical depression before entering Mexican territory.

Another area of low pressure is located in the sea’s northeast of the Bahamas, over the Atlantic Ocean, which has associated some areas of disorganized storms. The atmospheric conditions remain unfavorable for this system to have any tropical development in the coming days as it moves west or west-northwest.

Tropical Storm Alberto continues with very little variation over the western Gulf of Mexico, near the eastern coast of Mexican territory. This system maintains maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and a minimum central pressure of 995 millibars.

The central region of Alberto at six this afternoon was estimated at 21.8 degrees north latitude and 95.6 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 240 kilometers east of Tampico, Mexico. It is moving with a course close to west-southwest at a rate of 15 kilometers per hour.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to maintain a similar speed, turning its trajectory again to the west, gaining somewhat more in organization before entering Mexican territory in the early morning. Once over land, it will experience rapid weakening.

Havana is on the periphery of the cyclonic circulation in the Gulf of Mexico, which imposes a humid flow from the south to the lower levels of the troposphere. During the next few days, it will dawn partially cloudy. From the end of the morning, it will become cloudy with some showers, rains, and thunderstorms, which will increase in the afternoon hours.

The winds will be mainly from the southeast to east with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 80% to 100%. The highs will be between 31 and 32ºC (88 and 90 F) and the lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico area, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

