Havana Weather for June 27 to July 3

Showers and Thunderstorms in the afternoons

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last twenty-four hours, some rains occurred across much of the Cuban archipelago. These precipitations were associated with the presence of an upper-level low over the western half of the country, combined with sufficient moisture in the lower and middle layers of the troposphere, along with favorable local factors.

In the coming days, Havana will see clear skies in the morning. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy, and in the afternoon, there will be cloudy conditions with some showers, rains, and thunderstorms, mainly in inland areas and along the northern coast. Winds will primarily be from the east to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. High temperatures will range between 31 and 32ºC (88 and 90 F), and the lows between 24 and 25ºC (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

A tropical wave is located over the central Caribbean Sea, associated with rains on both sides of its axis. It is moving westward at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development within 48 hours over the western Caribbean Sea or the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

In the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

