Havana Weather for June 29 – July 5

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

East winds and afternoon showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last twenty-four hours there have been numerous rains in the western region. These rains were encouraged by the presence of a trough in the middle levels over the western region of Cuba. This, in combination with the high relative humidity over the geographical area, in addition to the instability generated by the strong daytime heating and the favorable mesoscale factors.

We will have mainly easterly winds during the next week, with speeds between 15 and 25 km/h. The relative humidity will be between 80% and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 33ºC (86 and 91 F) and the lows between 24 and 25ºC (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

The area of low pressure associated with a trough on the surface is located 640 kilometers south-southeast of Bermuda, which does not have favorable conditions for it to develop in the coming days. Another area of low pressure, remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, is located to the southwest of Bermuda. It has a disorganized area of rainfall, moves to the west-northwest, and does not have favorable conditions for it to restructure again due to strong currents in upper levels of the troposphere.

