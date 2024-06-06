Havana Weather for June 6-12

Moving. Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Isolated Rain and Thunderstorms in the Afternoon…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The past twenty-four hours have been characterized by isolated rains in the Cuban capital. These precipitations are related to the passage of a tropical wave through the seas south of Cuba, combined with high moisture content in the lower layers of the troposphere and favorable local factors.

For the coming days, little cloudiness is expected at dawn. From late morning, there will be some clouds, and it will become cloudy in the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms, which will be more numerous in the interior and northern coastal areas of Havana. The areas of showers and rains will persist until the early hours of the evening and can be strong in specific localities. Winds will be mainly from the east to northeast with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. High temperatures will be between 31 and 33ºC (88 and 91 F) and the lows at 24 and 25ºC (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

*Note: In areas of showers and thunderstorms, the wind force and wave height may increase. In the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

