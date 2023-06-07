Havana Weather for June 8-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Showers, rains, and thunderstorms…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Heavy local rains have been reported in parts of Cuba. Abundant moisture will persist in this area, keeping the probability of showers and thunderstorms high. Winds will be mainly from the southeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, with higher gusts associated with convective activity in the area. The relative humidity will have minimum values of 80% and maximum values of 95%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 31ºC (86 and 88 F) and the lows at 23 and 24ºC (73 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

An isolated moderate convection associated with a trough is observed in the upper levels over the North of the Gulf. High pressure will generally prevail throughout the basin through the end of the week, with mainly light to moderate winds and showers over the entire Caribbean Sea. A moderate return flow will develop in the western Gulf over the weekend.

Mid-level wet flow from the south combined with increased upward air movement from a strong upper-level jet located just to the northwest of this area will increase the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rains are expected to occur from this afternoon until Saturday afternoon in parts of eastern and central Cuba, being more isolated in Havana. These rains could cause flooding, especially in the mountainous areas of eastern and central Cuba.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times