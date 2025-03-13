Havana Weather for March 13 to 19

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with scant rainfall…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, little rainfall has been reported in western Cuba, with the accumulations in the capital being minimal. These rains were caused by the passage of a weak, nearly stationary front. Over the next few days, migratory continental high pressures will continue to influence the area, bringing a drier and more stable air mass.

For the upcoming week, little cloud cover is expected at dawn. In the afternoon, partial cloudiness will persist, and by the end of the afternoon, areas in the interior of Havana will experience more cloud cover with minimal precipitation. Winds will mainly come from the northwest, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour. The relative humidity will range from 60% to 85%. High temperatures will range between 28 and 32°C (82 to 90°F), and lows from 16 to 22°C (61 to 72°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

