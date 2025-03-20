Havana Weather for March 20-26

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cool Early Mornings in the Capital

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over Cuba and the adjacent seas, the influence of high-pressure systems of continental origin persists, with its center during the past hours located over the Florida Peninsula. This system brings a colder, drier, and more stable air mass over Havana, which, besides limiting precipitation, has contributed to pleasant afternoons.

In the coming days, cool early mornings with little precipitation are expected. The capital will start the coming days with little cloud cover, increasing to partly cloudy skies in the afternoons. Winds will be from the northwest to the east at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 70%. High temperatures will be between 25 and 31ºC (77 and 88°F), while lows will range from 14 to 21ºC (57 and 70°F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79°F).

