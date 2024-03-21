Havana Weather for March 21-27

Green and Blue. Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons and scattered rains in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba is influenced by high migratory pressures, imposing stable conditions, hence rains have been isolated in Havana, mainly concentrating towards inland areas. The temperatures will remain high, with a slight decrease on Sunday, while warm afternoons will continue at the beginning of next week.

With these conditions, it is expected that over the next few days it will be partly cloudy in the capital. From late morning, it will be sunny with some clouds, clouding over in some inland and north coastal areas, with isolated showers and rains. Winds will be mainly from the north to northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. Highs between 25 and 30ºC (77 and 86 F) and lows between 17 and 22ºC (63 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

