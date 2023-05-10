Havana Weather for May 11-17

Photo by Shawn Foley

The May rains have come…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of high pressure continues over Havana, imposing a regime of trade winds. Rainfall is expected to increase in the afternoons, brought on by the instability generated by the strong warming of the day, favorable conditions at high levels of the atmosphere, and local factors.

In the coming days the probability of rain will increase, occurring mainly in the afternoon, with possible electrical storms. Moderate winds will prevail from the northeast to the east, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will be between 70 and 90%. The high temperatures will be between 28 and 31ºC (82 and 88 F) and the lows between 20 and 23ºC (68 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A shallow ridge will continue to dominate the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, producing moderate winds from east to southeast, which can become locally strong on the north coast of Havana; at least through Sunday night. For the beginning of next week, the probability of rain will continue to be high, as well as little variation in temperatures.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times