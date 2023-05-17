Havana Weather for May 18-24

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days and little rain expected in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Partly cloudy skies are observed over Havana, with isolated showers in the afternoon due to the daytime warming and local conditions. Maximum temperatures remain high, and little change is expected in the coming days. The winds will be mainly from the east with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will be between 80% and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 31ºC (86 and 88 F) and the lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A weak shallow ridge extends from east to west along the Gulf of Mexico, bringing moderate trade winds over the Cuban capital, while no significant deep convection is observed. The probability of rain will remain low, except in the afternoons, where isolated showers will occur due to daytime heating and high humidity at medium levels of the troposphere, encouraging the occurrence of precipitation.

A weak cold front extends southwest from the Louisiana coast to the Texas-Mexico border, producing scattered moderate convection ahead of the front. This cold front is forecast to dissipate by Thursday. Light to moderate winds from the west are expected in association with this front, so storm surges may occur on the Havana coast, as well as isolated rains and electrical storms. Starting on Friday and throughout the weekend, the weak influence of high pressures will continue to dominate the weather pattern in the western region of Cuba, producing mainly light winds from the NE to the E.

