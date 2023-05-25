Havana Weather for May 25-31

Havana survivors. Photo: Juan Suarez

The May rains continue in Havana afternoons…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A high moisture content persists over Havana combined with a trough in the upper level, a situation that is supporting a moderate convection dispersed to the south of Cuba. The gradient between the subtropical high pressure in the Atlantic and the low pressure in the southwest of the Caribbean is favoring moderate winds from east to southeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will be between 90 and 100%. The high temperatures will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F) and the lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A stationary front extends over the NE Gulf of Mexico, where it continues as a cold front across the NW Gulf. A weak center of low pressure has developed to the south of the front, where isolated moderate convection is observed. North of the front, winds are light to moderate from the N-NE.

For the forecast week, the elongated trough to the N of the basin will help maintain a weak pressure gradient across the central and western Caribbean through Thursday, imposing a mainly light wind regime. A prefrontal trough will move into the northwestern Caribbean on Thursday night, where it will stop and remain until the end of the week, causing a slight increase in winds and swells on the north coast of the capital. The front will slowly move south this afternoon through Friday, followed by moderate to locally strong winds from the N to NE through Saturday morning. The probability of rain in the afternoons will continue to be high, mainly due to the daytime warming, favorable conditions in medium and high levels of the atmosphere, and local scale factors.

Read more news from Cuba here on Havana Times