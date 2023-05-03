Havana Weather for May 4-10

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Scant rains in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The weak influence of high surface pressures persists over Havana, which will keep weather conditions stable in the coming days. The probability of rain will remain low, except in the afternoons, when isolated showers will occur due to daytime heating and unstable local conditions.

The winds will be mainly from the East, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h. The relative humidity will range between 75% and 85%. The High temperatures will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F) and the Lows between 21 and 24ºC (70 and 75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

Abundant clouds are observed over Havana in the flow of the upper layers without generating rain, due to a persistent medium to high level anticyclone imposing dry conditions in most of the Caribbean. A subtropical jet is supporting multi-layered clouds, with possible showers, extending across the northwestern Caribbean toward west-central Cuba and the Bahamas. A new cold front across the NE Gulf is forecast to move south through Thursday morning. The main feature continues to be high pressure producing mainly moderate winds and a light storm surge over the weekend.

