Havana Weather for September 5-11

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with scattered showers

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Yesterday, some rains occurred in Havana, favored by an upper low over the seas south of the west. A tropical wave located south of the eastern region generated some areas of rain and thunderstorms near the southern coast of this region during the early morning. This tropical wave will be moving through the western Caribbean Sea, increasing the likelihood of afternoon rains, along with the evening instability and the favorable situation in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Environmental conditions are unfavorable for this system to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Over the next few days, Havana will wake up partially cloudy. By late morning, it will remain partially cloudy, with increased cloudiness in the afternoon accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds will primarily come from the east at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. Highs will be 32 and 33ºC (90 and 91 F), with lows at 24 and 25ºC (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

Two other tropical waves are located over the Atlantic Ocean: one is just over 1200 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles, and the other is southwest of the Cape Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. Both systems will continue to move in an environment that is not conducive to development, so the likelihood of a tropical cyclone forming from either of them is very low.

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf of Mexico in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.