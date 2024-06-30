Hurricane Beryl Threatens the Caribbean

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The first hurricane of the 2024 season has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Monday afternoon as it enters the Caribbean heading west – northwest.

The storm has gained strength rapidly and is expected to be a Major Hurricane by Monday.

Beryl is currently a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph (130 kph) winds. The center of the storm is moving on its course at a speed of 22 mph (35 kph).

The National Hurricane Center based in Miami has issued a Hurricane Warning for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for Martinque and Tobago.

As Beryl tracks west, higher-than-historical-average water temperatures are expected to be one of the primary factors leading to the potential for rapid intensification. Storms are considered a Major Hurricane when they reach 110 mph (177 kph).

While Hurricane Beryl is not currently projected to impact land in Cuba, that could change, and the authorities are closely watching its development and path.

