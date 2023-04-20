Havana Weather for April 20-26

Heat, increased winds and isolated rains in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A high humidity content in the middle levels of the troposphere, combined with daytime warming, favor isolated precipitation in Havana, becoming locally strong in some locations. A shallow ridge extends from a high-pressure center of 1021 mb, imposing an anticyclonic surface wind flow over Havana, which are mostly moderate, with speeds between 15 and 30 km/h.

The relative humidity will be between 70% and 90%. The high temperatures will be at 29 and 30ºC (84 and 86 F) and the lows between 19 and 21ºC (66 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

A weak high pressure combined with a shallow trough over Mexico will continue to force a moderate SE to S flow over western Cuba through Friday. The trough that forms over the Yucatan will promote strong easterly winds over Havana Wednesday and Thursday nights. Winds will ease throughout Friday, ahead of the arrival of a cold front expected to enter the northwestern Gulf late Friday.

By Sunday morning, the front will extend from southwestern Florida to near the Texas-Mexico border, increasing the chance of showers and wind speeds for the next week, while strong NE to East winds are expected behind the front during this weekend.

