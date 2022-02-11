Female Perspectives in a Havana Art Expo

Photo Feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Today I visited the new expo in the gallery of the Villa Panamericana which, under the name of “Female Perspectives”, will be on display until mid-March. It is a collective exhibition of women who, with their particular vision of seeing the world and life, introduce us to a kind of parallel universe.

Together with the overflowing color, all the drama of life can be appreciated in the exhibited works. Sex, hope, and love are assumed with the intelligence and intuition of the female soul.

I invite you to visit this very interesting show, necessary for today’s world. The Mariano Rodríguez gallery in the Villa Panamericana, is open to the public from ten in the morning to five in the afternoon. Don’t miss it.

IMG_20220202_152254
IMG_20220202_152305
IMG_20220202_152128
IMG_20220202_152200
IMG_20220202_152227
IMG_20220202_152214
IMG_20220202_152318
IMG_20220202_152400
IMG_20220202_152329
IMG_20220202_152429
IMG_20220202_152338
IMG_20220202_152346
IMG_20220202_152818
IMG_20220202_152506
IMG_20220202_152744
IMG_20220202_152755
IMG_20220202_152635
IMG_20220202_152529

Nike

I was born in Havana, Cuba. All my life I have had the sea as a landscape. I like being close to it, feeling its breeze, its smell, as well as swimming and enjoying the wonders it gives us. Thanks to the manual skill that I inherited from my parents, I have been able to live off crafts. I work primarily papier-mâché, making puppets for children. I write for Havana Times for the possibility of sharing with the world the life of my country and my people.


