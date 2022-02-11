Female Perspectives in a Havana Art Expo

Photo Feature by Nike

HAVANA TIMES – Today I visited the new expo in the gallery of the Villa Panamericana which, under the name of “Female Perspectives”, will be on display until mid-March. It is a collective exhibition of women who, with their particular vision of seeing the world and life, introduce us to a kind of parallel universe.

Together with the overflowing color, all the drama of life can be appreciated in the exhibited works. Sex, hope, and love are assumed with the intelligence and intuition of the female soul.

I invite you to visit this very interesting show, necessary for today’s world. The Mariano Rodríguez gallery in the Villa Panamericana, is open to the public from ten in the morning to five in the afternoon. Don’t miss it.

