My Family and I Were Lucky

By Safie M. Gonzalez

HAVANA TIMES – My parents and I had managed to stay clear, for over a year, of the virus that is taking so many lives today. To tell you the truth, we’ve been looking after ourselves a lot, our hygiene measures were extreme, but the virus got in somehow and we’re all sick.

We’ve had some really rough days. Thanks to good friends, we were able to do a rapid antigen test and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), both of which came up positive. It was decided we would stay in quarantine at home, taking the proper measures and with a doctor coming to visit us every morning, of course.

I don’t want to get into details and particular points that are very important, which doesn’t happen as outlined; but the important thing is that we are taking medicine and hope to slowly feel better.

If there’s one thing I would like to stress, it’s the solidarity our neighbors and friends have shown. They have come to bring us food and medicine. It’s really been touching. Many people wouldn’t take the risk, but all they needed to know was that we would be locked up at home for a good while, and they came to our gate to leave us root vegetables, grains, fruit and medicine. Without charging us a single cent.

Attitudes like this remind us that there are still many people who hold onto their values and are able to rise to the occasion when needed. During such difficult times in the country, when food is in shortage, and the food available is sold at exorbitant prices, I can only thank them all from the bottom of my heart, even if most of them won’t be able to read this article.

We are Cubans and this alone says something, because we have always been a supportive people. It’s true that many of our values have deteriorated in recent times, because to think that there are people who can sell antibiotics for 3,000 and 4,000 pesos, makes me lose all hope in human nature. Profiting from medicines of people who could even die, is so sad and shameful.

My family and I were lucky. We don’t need to spend a single cent on medicines and this is why I’m so so grateful to everyone who has managed to get them to us, however they could. There is no doubt that this damned pandemic has taught many of us to value the importance of life. Beyond those who have only seen it as a way to continue to fill their pockets.

Read more from Safie M. Gonzalez here.