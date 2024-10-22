Business of Mexico Hiring Cuban Doctors Continues (Video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico has a new president, but are the business deals with Cuba ending? An investigation revealed that the Mexican federal government paid Cuban authorities more than 23 million euros over six months for 610 doctors hired to provide healthcare services in rural areas.

What is behind this deal? What can be expected under the new president Claudia Sheinbaum? While the Cuban government exports doctors, is there anything left of the healthcare system that the so-called ‘Revolution’ once touted as a success?

The video has subtitles in English.

