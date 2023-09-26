CNN Names Nicaraguan Muriel Gomez a Champion for Change

She is also known as the “godmother of Nicaraguan migrants”, as her work is recognized by CNN as one of the heroes of the year

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Muriel Gomez is an immigration advocate who has dedicated her life to helping Nicaraguan asylum seekers live a little more peacefully by acquiring legal asylum status. She recently spoke with 100% Noticias about her past, her work, and the award.

She was born in Nicaragua but left with her family in 1983, forty years ago, due to the political situation in the country. From then until now, she’s worked tirelessly to help immigrants and refugees obtain the justice they deserve.

“By now, I’ve been involved one way or another in over a thousand asylum cases,” she says, adding: “The credit goes to God because I’m just a simple mortal.”

Now, the CNN international cable news network has included Muriel in their 2023 select list of 12 Champions for Change, with a special report: “Asylum seekers fleeing violence find an Angel of Mercy.”

In her own words, she describes herself as an ant that works tirelessly for good. Her work began with small gestures, but over time it became something larger.

After years of work, she decided to return to the university and obtain a credential she could present to immigration court. Now she can do everything that an immigration lawyer can.

Her story is a testimony to the power of perseverance and dedication. Despite the difficulties, Muriel has never lost hope, and continues working for what she believes in. Over four decades, she has made a real difference in the lives of many people.

Arrived in the U.S. at 14

Muriel was just fourteen when she arrived in the United States with her family. She considers herself “privileged,” because she came on an airplane that November 23, 1983, together with her mother, who was a US resident, and her sisters. However, she recalls that they had no one to receive them, and didn’t know at that time that they were leaving Nicaragua for good.confesses[SH1] .

“I left everything behind in my country, literally. The only thing I brought with me was a 2-cordoba bill my father gave me. I still have that, as a tangible remembrance of my past. I laminated it because those bills don’t exist anymore,” she tells us.

Returned to Nicaragua 17 years later

Muriel says it took her 17 years to return to the country of her birth. Even though her papers confirmed she was a US citizen, to date she considers herself to be proudly Nicaraguan. Still, she ended up accepting the fact that the Nicaragua she left as a child no long fit in with her adult life.

“The culture was different. As a child, maybe I didn’t notice them, but seeing the children who roam the streets impacted me greatly,” she says now.

In 2006, after her father died, Muriel took her own 14-year-old daughter to Nicaragua to learn Spanish. She enrolled her in a public school in the town of Ticuantepe. There, she was a witness to difficult situations, such as children who were unable to study because they didn’t have a complete school uniform, the lack of enough desks for all the students, and the parents who had to make and bring breakfast one day a month so that all the children could eat.

She remained in Nicaragua until 2008, but says she tired of the police harassment while driving – she was constantly being stopped and asked for bribes. That was something she wasn’t willing to deal with. She also felt discriminated against as a woman who is six feet tall, since no one believed she was Nicaraguan. Eventually, she decided to return to her life in the United States.

Her life changed in 2018

In April 2018, news of the youth who were being persecuted, tortured and killed by the Nicaraguan regime awakened in Muriel a desire to help them, one by one.

She explains that those kids, who she’s met over the years at a vulnerable time in their lives, are extraordinary people with enormous potential. Her wish is to see them do well; she herself is nothing more than a bridge of support to help them reach their goals.

“I feel very happy. I tell God he’s a rascal, because he alone can cause these marvels,” she states. She points out that helping people isn’t necessarily giving them money but can also be in the form of services like “translations, filling out forms, which only takes me a little time.” She adds: “Sometimes the help consists of looking for a food pantry or finding a low-cost medical clinic.”

“Once, a young man and his wife needed a hospital in Ciudad Juarez [Mexico], because she was about to give birth and they wouldn’t admit her to the public hospital because she wasn’t Mexican. I called my friend, Dr. V. Esquivel, and together we succeeded in finding a hospital she could go to.” She recalls that after those calls, they gave her the title of “godmother.”

“In my work, I’ve also had the good luck of surrounding myself with extraordinary people who do good: Haydee Castillo, Martha Patricia Molina, Zoilamerica Ortega, Ena Huete, Letty Morales and Ana Wells are only some of the people I’ve had the privilege of working with. Each one of them is an example of strength in their field, and I’ve learned a lot from each one.”

Entered the university to help others

At 54, she says that helping others is what gives meaning to her life. For that reason, she returned to her studies and entered Villanova University, where she was recognized for excellence. “I paid the price, and now I can help people more, because in the United States all asylum seekers must go through an immigration process, and it’s difficult to do because the lawyers are expensive,” she affirms.

Now, the Law gives her the power to help people with legal tools. “Before, I was helping, but with limitations. Now I can represent those who are fleeing their countries of origin and seeking relief from the courts, by offering legal advice,” she details.

Muriel’s story is inspiring, showing how her courage and perseverance have led her to overcome her own limits. In the past, she worked as an occupational therapist and a nurse, but she discovered her true vocation in 2018 – helping others. “I want to be part of that,” she sustains with conviction.

Nicaraguans in the world of Texas

Muriel lives with her husband Carlos Saenz on a farm outside Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by chickens and other domestic animals. She’s the mother of two children, David and Christine, who are now both independent, and she has three granddaughters she calls “little earthquakes.”

She’s also the organizer of “Nicaraguans in the World of Texas,” where she combines her work of immigration assistance with the life of a rural woman.

Muriel Gomez Saenz with her husband and friend Martha Patricia Molina drinking pinolillo. | Courtesy.

Her daily routine starts early. First, she has to feed the chickens and two puppies; then she spends time reviewing the asylum cases and translations, followed by taking calls, because she works from an office at home.

“Around 9 am, once I finish focusing on my asylum cases and translations, the calls start coming. They don’t stop until 8 or 9 pm, but I’ve stopped answering after 4 pm, since otherwise I could never stop,” she says.

Her recognition from CNN

Muriel is the only Nicaraguan that has been recognized this year by the CNN cable network as one of the year’s Champions of Change, for founding a non-profit organization that offers medical, educational, and legal assistance to undocumented immigrants. She was selected thanks to her tireless work to improve the conditions of her compatriots and other vulnerable communities.

“In reality, I want to tell you clearly that my work isn’t my own: when I look back, I realize that only God can do what’s been done and continues being done,” Muriel states in an interview with CNN. Her humanitarian work caught the attention of the prestigious news channel. Every year they select 12 people who are doing some exceptional work in their fields. This year, Muriel was the only Latin American among those selected.

“Of course, the recognition from CNN is very special to me. They selected 12 people who in their view do exceptional work in their areas. There are over 350 million people in this country, and it’s incredible that they choose me,” Muriel tells 100% Noticias.

Saturday, September 23, the special program aired on CNN with the 12 people they chose. ”It’s a recognition I took advantage of to remind the audience of the raw truth of why we Nicaraguans are here,” she adds.

The CNN Heroes special aired at 8 pm EST on CNN in Spanish. Television viewers will be able to vote for their favorite hero until December 5, when the winner of the Hero of the Year Award will be announced.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times