Photo: Juan Suarez

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban crisis continues to grow. Communist Party leaders call for resistance without taking the necessary steps to stop families on the island from falling into deeper poverty, claiming supposed “victories” amidst the national disaster.

Don’t miss this video, where we clearly address Cuba’s collapse, its primary causes and those responsible.

The video has subtitles in English.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.