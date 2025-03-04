Independent Cinema Shines with ‘Anora’ at the Oscar’s Gala

Adrien Brody (left), Mikey Madison (second left), Zoe Saldaña (second right), and Kieran Culkin pose with the Oscars for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at the 97th Academy Awards, on March 2, 2025. // Photo: EFE / Octavio Guzman

The 97th edition of the Oscars stood out for the near-absolute silence regarding the turbulent times the US faces. This is the chronicle of the night.

HAVANA TIMES – Independent cinema shone during the Academy Awards thanks to Anora, which took home five awards, including the most coveted, Best Picture, in a gala with almost no political references.

Anora “is a truly independent film, made with the blood, sweat, and tears of independent artists,” said Baker while receiving the fifth statuette for a movie that cost six million dollars, a very low budget by Hollywood standards.

Beyond the triumph of independent cinema, the 97th edition of the Oscars stood out for the almost complete silence about the tumultuous times the US has faced since Donald Trump came to power on January 20.

Conan O’Brien’s Comment

The only indirect reference was from the host of the night, Conan O’Brien, who used Baker’s film, which tells the story of a young stripper who has a tumultuous love affair with a Russian oligarch, to draw an analogy to the relationship between the US and Russia.

“Anora is having a good night. It’s already won two victories. I guess Americans are excited to see someone finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” said the host.

His comment came two days after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to leave the White House during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump, in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly scolded him.

“Slava Ukraini!” and the Oscar for Zoe Saldaña

In addition, Kill Bill villain Daryl Hannah stormed the stage with a “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine, in Spanish) and a raised fist in support of the European country invaded by Russia, before presenting the award for Best Editing.

Zoe Saldaña, from the US, who won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez, was one of the few Latin American voices of this edition, and in her speech, she highlighted her Dominican roots, in a tense moment for immigration policies due to Trump’s promise to carry out the largest deportation of Latin Americans in history.

The narco musical Emilia Perez arrived as the most-nominated film at the 97th Academy Awards with its 13 nominations but left the gala with only two statuettes: Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song for the track El mal.

Karla Sofía Gascon Bids Farewell to the Oscars

The French film Emilia Perez arrived battered by criticism and weighed down by controversial, xenophobic tweets posted years ago by its star, Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascon.

“In Anora, the word fuck is used 479 times, three more than the record held by Karla Sofía Gascon’s publicist. Karla Sofía is here tonight, and if you’re going to tweet, know that my name is Jimmy Kimmel,”* joked host Conan O’Brien at the start of the gala to loud applause, while the Spanish actress blew a kiss to the camera.

Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón started the awards season as one of the Oscar favorites for Emilia Pérez and ended it without the coveted statuette after a controversial campaign due to her messages on X: “It has been intense,” she said to EFE. Those were some of the few words she wanted to say to the press.

No Other Land and Palestine

No Other Land, winner of the Best Documentary Film, covers five years of footage (2019-2023) in Masafer Yatta, in the occupied West Bank, showing demolitions of homes, schools, water wells, and roads by the Israeli military, a practice that continues to this day.

It’s filmmakers spoke upon receiving their award:

Basel Adra: “Thank you to the Academy for the award. It’s such a big honor for the four of us and everybody who supported us for this documentary. About two months ago, I became a father. And my hope to my daughter, that she will not have to live the same life I am living now, always fearing — always — always fearing settlers’ violence, home demolitions and forceful displacements that my community, Masafer Yatta, is living and facing every day under the Israeli occupation. ‘No Other Land’ reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still resist as we call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people.”

Yuval Abraham: “We made this — we made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger. We see each other; the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people, which must end; the Israeli hostages brutally taken in the crime of October 7th, which must be freed. When I look at Basel, I see my brother. But we are unequal. We live in a regime where I am free under civilian law and Basel is under military laws that destroy his life and he cannot control. There is a different path: a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people. And I have to say, as I am here: The foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path. And, you know, why? Can’t you see that we are intertwined, that my people can be truly safe if Basel’s people are truly free and safe? There is another way. It’s not too late for life, for the living. There is no other way. Thank you.”

Adrien Brody, an Oscar, a Kiss, and a Chewing Gum

Adrien Brody’s speech while receiving the Best Actor Oscar also had political references, reflecting on the volatility of success in a career and emphasizing that his role in The Brutalist highlighted “the repercussions of war and the systematic oppression of antisemitism and racism,” while advocating for a “happier and more inclusive” world.

But Brody will be remembered not only for his Oscar but also for two funny moments.

As soon as his name was called as the winner, the actor quickly made his way to the stage at the Dolby Theater and, while climbing the stairs, realized he was chewing gum. He immediately took it out of his mouth, turned around, and threw it to his partner, Georgina Chapman, who caught it in mid-air.

On the red carpet, he met Halle Berry, who gave him his first Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist. In that edition, the actor gave her a passionate kiss, and it became a widely discussed moment. This year, it was the actress who returned the kiss to Brody, amidst the laughter of those around them.

Tribute to Hollywood, Music, and a Surprising Adam Sandler

The gala also showed solidarity with those affected by the fires that ravaged several areas of Los Angeles County in January by showing a compilation video of scenes from iconic movies filmed in the city that houses Hollywood with the message: “Los Angeles needs your help.”

While the stars from Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed a version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, pop stars like LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye paid tribute to James Bond, and Queen Latifah dedicated a segment to the late producer Quincy Jones.

Among the surprises of the night was Adam Sandler, who appeared very casually sitting in the audience in a sweatshirt and shorts, stating that he didn’t care about his appearance because he was “a good person.”

Another highlight of the night was when Kieran Culkin, who won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, proposed to his wife to have another child. Or the moments featuring Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who kissed several times.

