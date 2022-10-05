Knife Sharpeners in Cuba: Still a Living Tradition

A typical Cuban knife sharpener.

By Ivett de las Mercedes

HAVANA TIMES – The knife sharpening profession in Cuba has become a tradition. When developed countries create machines to substitute people in different job roles, old professions are rescued in Cuba to survive.

Regino Alvarez, 56, tells us about the entrance of knife sharpeners in Havana’s neighborhoods, with the unmistakable notes of their pan flute. I stopped him for a few minutes from his tireless work. I invite him to have a chat and he accepts with pleasure, while different people come up to him with a knife in their hand.

HT: Every job has a learning process, how were your early steps?

Regino Alvarez: A neighbor taught me when I was a kid. After a fracture that never healed completely and left him crippled, I began to push the peddles for him, he had fitted the sharpening stone into the frame of the bike. Then, I began to go with him down Güira de Melena’s streets. I felt really safe when Julio – that was his name – he asked me to sharpen his clients’ knives, but the first time I decided to do this job on my own, I had my doubts. In this job, if you don’t pay too much attention, you can lose a finger or people leave without paying. The rest is learning to listen without taking your eyes off your work.

A pan flute

HT: The whistle sound is characteristic of knife sharpeners.

RA: Julio gave me this pan flute, that’s what it’s called. I look after it with a lot of love. I try to keep my children away from playing with it because I run the risk of it breaking. It’s not only a working instrument, it’s a reminder of my origins. Plus, I don’t need to hawk, the whistle is enough.

HT: Do you pay for your self-employment license as a knife-sharpener?

RA: Yes, I pay 40 pesos per month, on top of my social security contribution. I was working at first illegally and was at high risk. Not only because they could confiscate my bike and the sharpening stones, my entire life wouldn’t be enough to pay a fine.

A knife sharpener

HT: How did you announce your presence then?

RA: I had to impose my presence without the whistle or hawking. You know: be clean, cheerful, chatty and even a little bit cunning; it came easily to me, I just had to be myself. Lots of the time, I’d go into a neighborhood and start talking to somebody, the rest was just waiting for clients to come.

HT: Do you go back to the same neighborhood?

RA: Of course, although I take my time. After the working day, I go home and write the name of the neighborhoods I went to that day into a notebook, and I even write the name of people interested. My clients include several carpenters and some young sculptors who I see more regularly. They don’t forget the quality of my work and a pleasant conversation. There is always someone who asks about the flute, who invites me to a coffee or offers me water. Sometimes, time passes by and people remember me on the street. A woman recently shouted out to me in the middle of the street: “niñoooo, if I have to keep waiting for you, I won’t be eating cassava!”

HT: I imagine you’ve had some bad days.

RA: I never have a bad day. I might have had a weak day or maybe my bike breaks. I’m a positive guy generally. I’ve learned that with my work. If you go out with a smile on your face to conquer the world, every door opens for you. Let me tell you about the time a few years ago when I was coming home without having made a single peso, when a woman gave me a sign from a second floor apartment. I was dead tired and covered in sweat, but I didn’t give it a second thought. I picked up my bike and went up the stairs. Do you know what I found behind that door? A manicure salon. Can you imagine?!! I sharpened all of her clippers and scissors, very carefully of course. When I finished, she asked for my phone number and she called me a few days later and gave me the phone number of two manicure salons in Playa. I have fixed customers every week.

HT: How much do you charge to sharpen knives, tweezers and clippers?

RA: I’ve set the price at up to 50 pesos per piece, this also depends on the wear of every item. Plus, doing a good job gives me room to get a tip from a lot of my clients. At the moment, 50 pesos isn’t a high price, 100 pesos wouldn’t surprise anyone either.

HT: Is it hard to find the materials you need to work?

RA: Everything is really hard right now. Sharpening stones can’t be found in stores anymore and they are super expensive on the illicit market. I can’t afford bike tires and inner tubes. Even if I wanted to save up for them, I couldn’t. Not even with little extra jobs.

HT: What are these little extra jobs?

RA: Well, everyone knows how expensive life is right now. You could get by with a bit of sacrifice, three or four years ago. But now it’s impossible. So, I’m always up for any plumbing and building job. Here in my neighborhood, I always help people out. Only now, this helping out needs to come with a small payment.

HT: It’s very hot at this time of year, do you protect yourself from the sun and rain on the street?

RA: This heat really knackers me out and even more so when I have to cycle long distances. That’s why I have to control my visits and working hours. When I get caught in the rain, I have no other choice but to wait it out in a doorway or corridor. I don’t always know the clients for them to take me into their homes. It’s harmful to me because I stay outside, but I don’t really see anything wrong with it, I understand, it’s better to be careful.

HT: There aren’t many knife sharpeners around anymore, do you think this profession will be lost?

RA: No, I don’t think it will disappear. There is always someone who wants to sharpen something. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to throw out a pair of scissors and knives when they lose their sharpness and buy new ones. Here in Cuba, there will be knife sharpeners for a while. I’m sure of it.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.