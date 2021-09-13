4,000 Indigenous Women Take to Streets of Brazil

Ahead of High Court Ruling on Tribal Sovereignty

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, Indigenous women led a protest in the capital Brasília Friday ahead of a much-anticipated Brazilian Supreme Court decision that could determine if thousands of Indigenous people can reclaim stolen ancestral lands. If the high court rules against Indigenous communities, rights defenders warn it could worsen an onslaught of aggressive mining on sacred land.

Indigenous protester: “We are here to join the fight. They’ve invaded our territories, and now they’re in the hands of agriculturalists and large-scale land owners. We are here to reclaim our territory.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.