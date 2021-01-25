AMLO Tests Positive; Brazilians Demand Impeachment

By Democracy Now

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

HAVANA TIMES – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment. He has come under fire for refusing to impose mandatory lockdowns. Mexico now has the fourth-highest death toll with nearly 150,000 reported fatalities.

In Brazil, motorcade rallies rolled through more than 20 cities Saturday. They called for the impeachment of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro over his mishandling of the pandemic.

Ana Claudia: “I feel as if Brazil doesn’t have a government. Brazil has been left to fend for itself. We have psychopaths in power. And the time has come. No one can take it anymore. We are not going to wait for a million of our people to die before the rest of us rise up. Nobody can take it anymore.”

Brazil has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll, after the U.S., at 217,000 and the third-highest caseload with 8.8 million confirmed infections.

In New Zealand, officials reported its first suspected case of community transmission since November. The case has been identified as the variant first spotted in South Africa.

