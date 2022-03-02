Another 169 Suspected Indigenous Graves Found at Residential School in Canada

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, the Kapawe’no First Nation community has discovered at least 169 potential mass graves on the grounds of the former Grouard Mission residential school in northern Alberta. Hundreds of other unmarked graves have recently been found at former residential school sites across Canada. An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children attended these boarding schools between the late 1800s and 1990s, funded by the Canadian government and run by the Catholic Church. Children were ripped from their families and sent to the schools, where many were subjected to psychological, physical and sexual abuse. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission documented at least 4,100 deaths.

Read more news here on Havana Times