Austria Enacts Lockdown for the Unvaccinated

as Europe becomes pandemic’s epicenter again

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – COVID-19 continues to surge in Europe, which recorded nearly 2 million coronavirus cases last week, the highest weekly caseload since the start of the pandemic. The World Health Organization says Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic as officials blame lagging vaccination rates tied to misinformation for the latest wave. Austria has imposed a lockdown for the roughly 2 million people who have not been fully vaccinated, while the Netherlands is in a partial lockdown with restaurants, supermarkets and shops ordered to close early. Cases in Germany remain at an all-time high as authorities consider new restrictions to help ease the surge.

