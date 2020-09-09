Belarusian Opposition Leader Resists Expulsion at Border

By Democracy Now

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova

HAVANA TIMES – Ukrainian officials confirmed the arrest of Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova after resisting expulsion to Ukraine. To avoid forced removal she tore up her passport at the border. On Monday, witnesses reported her abduction off the streets of Minsk and driven off in a van.

This all comes one month after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in an election many say was fradulent.

On Sunday, 100,000 people took to the streets of Minsk as protests demanding Lukashenko step down continue to gain steam.

