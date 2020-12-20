Brazil’s Bolsonaro Says Vaccination Rush ‘Not Justified’

Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: news.yahoo.com

HAVANA TIMES – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dismissed Saturday the global hurry to buy and distribute coronavirus vaccines, reported dpa.

“The rush is not justified,” Bolsonaro said in the video posted on social media by his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Moreover, he said: “It is interference in the lives of the people.”

The comments came after the Brazilian leader, who has played down the seriousness of the virus from the start of the pandemic, criticized vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday and seemed to stoke public fears about potential side effects from getting a jab.

“In the contract it is clearly stated that Pfizer is not responsible for adverse reactions. If you turn into a caiman, that’s your problem,” he said, laughing. The caiman is a semi-aquatic reptile similar to an alligator.

More than seven million people have contracted coronavirus in Brazil. The biggest country in Latin America has a population of around 210 million.

With a death toll is nearing 200,000, Brazil is recording new highs in fatalities almost daily.

However, Bolsonaro, often referred to as the Brazilian Donald Trump, said the pandemic is coming to an end in Brazil.

