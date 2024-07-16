Children Caught Up in El Salvador’s Gang War Are Suffering Major Abuses

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In El Salvador, children have been subjected to serious human rights violations under President Nayib Bukele’s violent crackdown on gangs. That’s according to Human Rights Watch, which has just released a report detailing the arbitrary detention, torture and other forms of abuse against children who’ve been arrested during El Salvador’s “state of exception” that has been enforced since March 2022. The report says detained children are held in overcrowded prisons, are not provided adequate food or healthcare, and have been denied access to their lawyers and visits with family members. Many have been convicted in unfair trials without due process.

