Chile: President Boric Leads a Mass Destruction of Weapons

The “Less Guns, More Security” Plan seeks to reduce the circulation of firearms, reduce violence, and improve the perception of security in Chile. Today 25,000 weapons were melted, the largest amount since 1990.

By El Mostrador

HAVANA TIMES – In an event led by President Gabriel Boric and the Ministers of the Interior and Public Security, Carolina Toha, and of National Defense, Maya Fernandez, the Government completed the destruction of 25,000 firearms.

This high temperature melting process is part of the “Less Guns More Security” Plan and complies with the Gun Control Law.

The destruction was carried out at the AZA company, specialized in steel recycling. President Boric highlighted the collaboration of various institutions in this achievement, including the Directorate of National Mobilization, the Carabineros, the Army, the Investigative Police (PDI) and the Navy.

“This year we have increased the number of weapons destroyed by 28% compared to 2021, which means almost 3,700 more weapons,” said Boric, underlining the success in the fight and prosecution of crime.

The President added, “that is why we are going to destroy 25,000 weapons and other accessories, which represents the largest number of weapons destroyed since 1990 and 39% more than last year.”

Boric also recognized the importance of voluntary surrender of weapons by citizens and encouraged those who have not yet done so to participate without fear.

Specifically, among those destroyed, 8,059 corresponded to weapons seized by the Courts and 13,323 to those that were turned in by citizens to the corresponding authorities.

“A firearm in the wrong hands can cause violence and insecurity, with irreparable damage to society,” said Boric, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to reducing the firepower of criminal gangs.

Boric concluded by noting the joint efforts between the different entities to combat crimes: “Here there are no institutions competing with each other, here we all work together to provide greater security to citizens, to combat crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant trafficking, arms and ammunition trafficking, cybercrime, among others.”

Within the framework of the security strategy, the authorities have intensified inspections and promoted the voluntary surrender of weapons.

Since September 2022, the recovery of weapons has been improved by incorporating information from the owners in the records of the Carabineros Control Authorization Units.

The “Less Guns More Security” Plan seeks to reduce the circulation of legal and illegal firearms, reduce violence and improve the perception of security in Chile.

