Chile Runoff Will Pit Rightwing Populist Against Student Protest Leader

Circles Robinson 1 Comment
Jose Antonio Kast won the first round and now faces former student leader Gabriel Boric in the December 19th runoff vote.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, two presidential candidates — a far-right populist and a former student protest leader — will face off in a runoff election next month after neither candidate received enough votes Sunday to declare victory. With more than 90 percent of ballots counted, far-right presidential hopeful José Antonio Kast appeared to lead in the first round. Kast opposes abortion and marriage equality, and ran a campaign on anti-immigration rhetoric. He’s also an apologist for the former U.S.-backed Pinochet dictatorship. Meanwhile, Gabriel Boric is a 35-year-old, former student activist, who supports progressive social reforms and an overhaul of neoliberal economic policies.

These were the results from Sunday’s voting:

  • José Antonio Kast: 27,91%
  • Gabriel Boric: 25,83%
  • Sebastián Shichel 12,79%
  • Franco Parisi 12,80%
  • Yasna Provoste 11,61%

The runoff elections will be on December 19th.

One thought on “Chile Runoff Will Pit Rightwing Populist Against Student Protest Leader

  • Nick
    November 22, 2021 at 3:16 pm
    Permalink

    A typical example of collusion between conservatism and the far right.
    Despite the countless examples over the decades, some Conservatives deny that this collusion has ever existed.

